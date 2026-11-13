Looking for a loyal friend in Grand Junction? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a person to love.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Osito is a handsome black-and-white Husky mix being rehomed by a private owner. If you love the Husky look and energy, this boy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Osito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

Labrador Retriever / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Angus is a Lab/Ridgeback mix with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s available through a private owner and looking for a new family to call his own.

👉 Meet Angus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Paco is a large guardian-type mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. If you have space in your home and heart for a big dog, Paco may be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Paco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Ariel is a spunky, people-loving girl with lots of personality and a little bit of sass. She enjoys spending time with her favorite humans and is ready for a cozy home. Ariel prefers to be the only dog and would do best in a home without young children, where she can be the star of the show and soak up all the attention.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Otis is a fluffy young Great Pyrenees mix with a big, playful personality. He loves spending time with his people and is tolerant of grooming and handling. He does have a bit of a stubborn streak, so he’ll do best with someone who can give him guidance and structure while enjoying his goofy charm.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Lola is a young black Boxer mix looking for her new family. Important: Grand Rivers Humane Society does not see Adopt-a-Pet inquiries. To learn more about Lola and start the adoption process, please visit their website.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For applications and event info, visit www.grandrivershumane.org.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Wirehaired Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / German Wirehaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Sterling is a sleek black Lab/Wirehaired Pointer mix. To ask about Sterling or apply, please go straight to the Grand Rivers Humane Society website, as they do not respond through Adopt-a-Pet messages.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

More info at www.grandrivershumane.org.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Wendy is a sweet, gentle girl who’s still learning about the big world. She can be a bit nervous with new things but tries hard to be brave, especially when her people are nearby. She enjoys walks, cuddles, and making cute little noises when she stretches.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Loki is an affectionate, well-mannered older Pittie with plenty of charm. He loves spending time with his people and may sneak in a few harmless “tricks,” like convincing you to give him extra attention.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Gavin may look big and tough, but he’s a softie at heart. He enjoys walks, time with his people, and good ear scratches. He walks nicely on leash and does well around other dogs, making him a solid companion for someone who wants a steady friend.

👉 Meet Gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Koda is a happy-go-lucky young Pittie mix with a big smile and a bright outlook. She already has some basic manners and is eager to keep learning. She’s looking for a family who will enjoy her cheerful energy and help her grow into her best self.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Tuck is a smaller Cattle Dog mix with the brains and grit of a full ranch hand. He’s smart, eager to learn, and happiest when he has a job to do and his person nearby. He can be a little jumpy but picks up new manners quickly with training and patience.

👉 Meet Tuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Floki is a big, social youngster with the heart and mind of a puppy. He loves to play, does well with other dogs, and absolutely loves kids. He doesn’t have many manners yet, but with training and an active home, he’ll be a fun, energetic companion.

👉 Meet Floki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grand Junction area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit the linked pages, call the shelters, or stop by in person to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.