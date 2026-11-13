Grand Junction has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady hours and good hourly pay. If you like being on the road but home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10 – $31.26 per hour

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages around town, with lots of customer contact. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, and have a valid license plus a DOT medical exam. FedEx lists access to health, vision, dental, retirement, and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.12 – $31.60 per hour

Daytime CDL A (or B) driver role delivering water and infrastructure products, with the promise of being home evenings and weekends. You’ll handle loading/unloading, may use a forklift, and help in the warehouse during slow times. Core & Main lists medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), tuition help, and training opportunities.

Employer: Taylor Excavating & Underground, LLC

Location: Grand Junction, CO (GJ, CO)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (depending on experience)

Local CDL A driver job supporting civil construction projects—hauling materials and equipment and sometimes helping crews on site. They note overtime opportunities, and mention 401(k) and other benefits like health care and paid time off. Apply by emailing your résumé to texcavate@gmail.com or calling 970-629-3589.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions about hours, routes, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.