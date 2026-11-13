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Grand Junction

📅 Gratitude & Connection Hour for brain injury partners

3 days ago
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📅 Gratitude & Connection Hour in Grand Junction

Join Hilltop Community Resources’ Brain Injury Services, Life Adjustment Program for a special Gratitude & Connection Hour—a cocktail-style gathering to celebrate community partners who support adults with brain injuries.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 2:00–4:00 PM
Where: 1405 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501 (The Commons of Hilltop)
Parking: Look for designated parking signs.

This afternoon get-together is all about appreciation, relationship-building, and connecting with the people and organizations helping adults with brain injuries access services, experiences, and resources.

To RSVP or ask questions, contact:
Jordan Kiser, Outreach & Transitions Manager
Phone: 970-244-0528
Email: [email protected]

The Commons of Hilltop is also offering a special promotion; contact their team to learn more or schedule a tour.

More Info: Events - Gratitude & Connection Hour | Seniors Blu...

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