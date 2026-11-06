📅 Ice Ribbon skating returns Nov 21 at Grand Junction Plaza

📅 Ice Ribbon skating returns to Grand Junction Plaza

The Ice Ribbon is back at Grand Junction Plaza (225 S. Union St, Westfield) from November 21 through January 2, 2027.

Tickets: On sale November 6 at 8 a.m. at theiceatgrandjunction.com . All tickets must be reserved online in advance.

On sale at . All tickets must be reserved online in advance. Price: $10 per person for a 90‑minute session, including skate rental (plus processing fees).

for a session, including skate rental (plus processing fees). Accessibility: ADA-accessible sleds and skate aids for beginners are available free , first-come, first-served.

ADA-accessible sleds and skate aids for beginners are available , first-come, first-served. Check-in: All skaters must check in at the Grand Junction Café Pavilion before their session.

All skaters must check in at the before their session. Extended hours (winter break): Sat, Dec 19: 12–7:30 p.m. Mon–Wed, Dec 21–23: 2–7:30 p.m. Fri, Dec 26: 12–7:30 p.m. Mon–Wed, Dec 28–30: 2–7:30 p.m. Sat, Jan 2: 12–7:30 p.m.

Closed: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.

Parking: Free on-street parking along Union and Mill streets and in public lots at Park and Poplar streets. The Union garage is free for the first 3 hours, then paid.

For full hours and tickets, visit theiceatgrandjunction.com.