undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
📅 Ice Ribbon skating returns Nov 21 at Grand Junction Plaza
8 days ago
📅 Ice Ribbon skating returns to Grand Junction Plaza
The Ice Ribbon is back at Grand Junction Plaza (225 S. Union St, Westfield) from November 21 through January 2, 2027.
- Tickets: On sale November 6 at 8 a.m. at theiceatgrandjunction.com. All tickets must be reserved online in advance.
- Price: $10 per person for a 90‑minute session, including skate rental (plus processing fees).
- Accessibility: ADA-accessible sleds and skate aids for beginners are available free, first-come, first-served.
- Check-in: All skaters must check in at the Grand Junction Café Pavilion before their session.
- Extended hours (winter break):
- Sat, Dec 19: 12–7:30 p.m.
- Mon–Wed, Dec 21–23: 2–7:30 p.m.
- Fri, Dec 26: 12–7:30 p.m.
- Mon–Wed, Dec 28–30: 2–7:30 p.m.
- Sat, Jan 2: 12–7:30 p.m.
- Closed: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.
Parking: Free on-street parking along Union and Mill streets and in public lots at Park and Poplar streets. The Union garage is free for the first 3 hours, then paid.
For full hours and tickets, visit theiceatgrandjunction.com.
More Info: The Ice Ribbon returns for another season at Grand...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.