🐶 Gentle Grand Junction Dogs Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

These Grand Junction dogs are looking for calm, committed homes where they can truly relax and feel safe. All are being rehomed by private owners and come with important background information to help you decide if they’re a good fit.

Breed: American Bulldog / King Bully mix

American Bulldog / King Bully mix Age: 8 years (senior)

8 years (senior) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Light tan/fawn with white chest

Light tan/fawn with white chest Weight: About 100–105 lbs

About 100–105 lbs Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Good with people/kids: Described as very sweet with people and children

Described as Good with other pets: No – must be the only pets in the home except for her bonded brother Atlas

– must be the in the home except for her bonded brother Atlas Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Atlas and must never be separated

and must never be separated Training/house manners: Kennel trained

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed, microchipped (chip never registered)

Brizzo is a big, gentle senior girl who has grown up her whole life with her brother Atlas. They are a bonded pair and need a home together with no other animals. She doesn’t need a huge space and would do fine with a small yard as long as she gets love and routine.

👉 Meet Brizzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / King Bully mix

American Bulldog / King Bully mix Age: 8 years (senior)

8 years (senior) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Weight: About 100–105 lbs

About 100–105 lbs Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Good with people/kids: Very sweet with people and children

Good with other pets: No – must be an only pet except for his bonded sister Brizzo

– must be an except for his bonded sister Brizzo Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Brizzo

Home needs: Would do best with a small yard or regular walks twice a day

Would do best with a Training/house manners: Kennel trained

Health: Vaccinations up to date, neutered, microchipped (chip never registered); has had allergies in the past but they have improved per owner; vet-checked for underlying issues

Atlas is a big, loving senior boy who has always lived with his sister Brizzo. They are deeply bonded and need a home together, with no other dogs or cats. Atlas enjoys people time and would do well with a simple routine and a modest yard or daily walks.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Australian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Personality with people: Described as wonderful and sweet with people

Described as with people Behavior with animals: Has developed behavioral issues around other animals ; previously attacked a senior dog in the home (not fatal but required a vet visit)

Has developed ; previously in the home (not fatal but required a vet visit) Behavior notes: Has shown food aggression and separation anxiety symptoms

Has shown and Health: Vet checked to rule out underlying health issues (per owner)

to rule out underlying health issues (per owner) Ideal adopter: Experienced owner with time and resources to work on behavior and training

Sputnik needs a calm, structured home with an experienced dog person who can manage his behavior around other animals and help with food guarding and separation anxiety. He is not aggressive toward people, but he does need careful management and training support.

👉 Meet Sputnik and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Junction, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs—especially bonded seniors Brizzo and Atlas, who need to stay together. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.