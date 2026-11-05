🚨 Shed fire contained; key cold-weather fire safety tips

🚨 Shed fire update and cold-weather fire safety tips

On Wednesday, November 4, around 1:50 p.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department put out a shed fire on the 2300 block of I Road. The two-story shed’s second floor was burning, and crews had to lay about 1,300 feet of hose because the nearest hydrant was far away. Firefighters forced their way through boarded doors, quickly put out the fire, and confirmed the building was empty. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

With colder weather, GJFD is reminding residents to:

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet from anything that can burn and plug them directly into wall outlets .

at least from anything that can burn and plug them . Have furnaces, fireplaces, and chimneys inspected regularly.

inspected regularly. Use candles carefully and never leave them unattended.

carefully and never leave them unattended. Make and share a home evacuation plan with guests.

with guests. Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

when cooking on the stovetop. Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Questions? Contact GJFD Community Outreach at (970) 549-5800 or GJFirePIO@gjcity.org.