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🏭 Grand Junction Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Grand Junction’s shop floors are busy right now—especially in aerospace and precision machining. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, there are several solid paths here.
Quality Technician
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.76 – $35.58/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
You’ll support the Quality Engineering team by inspecting mechanical/electrical parts, running CMM inspections, and tracking defects so products meet customer and regulatory standards. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with math and blueprints, and want steady weekday hours plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, PTO).
Machinist I
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.76 – $35.58/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM (4x10s)
Run 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills or lathes, set up tools, read blueprints with GD&T, and inspect your own parts with precision gauges. Great for experienced machinists (2–5 years) who like a four-day workweek, heavy hands-on work, and a role that uses G/M codes or Mazatrol.
Interior Upholstery Technician – 1087
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, hangar/shop)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $35/hour (plus possible shift differential, bonus)
Work on interior upholstery for business aircraft—seats, panels, and other cabin pieces, from removal and cleaning to repair and reinstallation. They hire from entry level up to master techs, and benefits start day one with medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).
Team Lead, Plating – 1753
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. / DAS Aviation
- Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, heated hangar)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33 – $38/hour (plus shift differential, bonus potential)
- Application window: Accepting applications until 12/6/2026
Lead a plating team working on aircraft landing gear and components—supervising 3+ techs, overseeing corrosion prevention, inspections, and customer projects. Best for experienced A&P mechanics (5–10 years) who want leadership responsibility, direct customer contact, and strong day-one benefits.
Metal Fabrication & Shop Assistant
- Employer: Avatar Metal Works
- Location: Grand Junction, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $22/hour, about 40 hours/week
All-around shop role helping build, finish, package, and ship metal products—think sanding, grinding, deburring, loading/unloading, and keeping the shop organized. Good entry point if you’re reliable, like hands-on work, and want to learn fabrication without needing prior experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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