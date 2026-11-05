🏭 Grand Junction Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Grand Junction’s shop floors are busy right now—especially in aerospace and precision machining. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, there are several solid paths here.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site)

Grand Junction, CO (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.76 – $35.58/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

You’ll support the Quality Engineering team by inspecting mechanical/electrical parts, running CMM inspections, and tracking defects so products meet customer and regulatory standards. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with math and blueprints, and want steady weekday hours plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, PTO).

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site)

Grand Junction, CO (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.76 – $35.58/hour

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM (4x10s)

Run 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills or lathes, set up tools, read blueprints with GD&T, and inspect your own parts with precision gauges. Great for experienced machinists (2–5 years) who like a four-day workweek, heavy hands-on work, and a role that uses G/M codes or Mazatrol.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, hangar/shop)

Grand Junction, CO (on-site, hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $35/hour (plus possible shift differential, bonus)

Work on interior upholstery for business aircraft—seats, panels, and other cabin pieces, from removal and cleaning to repair and reinstallation. They hire from entry level up to master techs, and benefits start day one with medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. / DAS Aviation

Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, heated hangar)

Grand Junction, CO (on-site, heated hangar) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33 – $38/hour (plus shift differential, bonus potential)

(plus shift differential, bonus potential) Application window: Accepting applications until 12/6/2026

Lead a plating team working on aircraft landing gear and components—supervising 3+ techs, overseeing corrosion prevention, inspections, and customer projects. Best for experienced A&P mechanics (5–10 years) who want leadership responsibility, direct customer contact, and strong day-one benefits.

Employer: Avatar Metal Works

Location: Grand Junction, CO (in person)

Grand Junction, CO (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $22/hour, about 40 hours/week

All-around shop role helping build, finish, package, and ship metal products—think sanding, grinding, deburring, loading/unloading, and keeping the shop organized. Good entry point if you’re reliable, like hands-on work, and want to learn fabrication without needing prior experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.