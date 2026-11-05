🚧 Grand Junction construction jobs with multiple hands-on roles

Grand Junction’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around aviation and civil work. If you like working with your hands and seeing a project come to life, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, hangar/shop)

(on-site, hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$35/hour (plus potential shift differential and semi-annual discretionary bonus)

Work on high-end aircraft interiors, focusing on wood finishes, gloss/satin applications, and detailed sanding. Great fit if you have auto body, collision repair, or wood finishing experience and want day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, or 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, heated hangar/shop)

(on-site, heated hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour (plus potential shift differential and semi-annual discretionary bonus)

Help turn ordinary aircraft into custom showpieces, from standard stripes to detailed artwork. Ideal if you have paint experience in aviation, auto, RV, or marine and want benefits starting day one, weekly pay, and room to grow from Tech I up to Master Tech.

Employer: Taylor Excavating & Underground LLC

Location: Grand Junction, CO (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour, based on experience

Lead field operations on civil projects including underground water, sewer, storm utilities, grading, and road prep. Good match if you’ve supervised civil crews before, can read plans, juggle schedules and equipment, and want a leadership role with 401(k) and steady in-person work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.