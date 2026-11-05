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🏥 Grand Junction Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Support Roles
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Grand Junction, CO – especially for RNs open to Med/Surg, Oncology, and Step Down contracts, plus a few solid clinic roles.
Below are several standout openings, cleaned up for duplicates so you can scan and click fast.
Local Contract Med/Surg Oncology RN – $61/hr (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Local Contract, 10 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $61 per hour
- Oncology Med/Surg role caring for hospitalized cancer patients. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.
Local Contract Med/Surg RN – $58/hr (Days)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $58 per hour
- Classic Med/Surg floor role with a steady day schedule. Comes with $600 travel bonus, day‑1 UnitedHealthcare benefits, PTO you can use or cash out, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.
Local Contract Med/Surg RN – $61/hr (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $61 per hour
- Night‑shift Med/Surg contract with the same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.
Local Contract Med/Surg Oncology RN – $61/hr (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $61 per hour
- Oncology‑focused contract caring for cancer patients and families. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, guaranteed stipend, and extra‑hour bonus.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,221/week (Days)
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,221 per week (travelers must live >50 miles away)
- Acute‑care Med/Surg assignment; requires 2+ years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS. Offers health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day 1.
Travel Med/Surg Oncology RN – $2,380/week (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,380 per week
- Oncology travel contract supporting cancer patients through treatment. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 UnitedHealthcare, PTO from day 1, guaranteed stipend, and extra‑hour bonus.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,380/week (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,380 per week
- Night Med/Surg travel role on a busy floor with post‑surgical and step‑down patients. Same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.
Medical Support Assistant – VA Clinic
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full‑time, GS‑3 to GS‑5
- Pay: Competitive federal salary (grade‑based)
- Front‑desk and scheduling role supporting Veterans: booking and rescheduling visits, updating records, and helping patients navigate care. Comes with federal benefits (pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and full federal insurance options). Open continuous through 9/30/2027.
Associate Optometrist – $70–$85/hr
- Employer: Pearle Vision (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $70–$85 per hour, plus potential bonus/commission
- Full‑scope OD role in a retail clinic setting: exams, diagnosis, prescribing, and coaching associate doctors and staff. Includes access to a global eyecare company’s benefits, training, and performance‑based incentives.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,148/week (Days)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,148 per week
- Med/Surg travel contract with weekly direct deposit, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, and licensure/relocation support. Requires 1–2 years’ experience, CO RN license, BLS & ACLS.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,150/week (Nights)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,150 per week
- Step Down/PCU travel role with higher‑acuity patients. Offers day‑1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, housing support, and bonuses. Requires 1+ year Step Down experience, CO RN license, BLS & ACLS.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,257/week (Days)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,257 per week
- Med/Surg travel contract with stipend guaranteed for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus national‑agency support and benefits.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,219/week (Days)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,219 per week
- Day‑shift Med/Surg travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE support, and full medical/dental/vision. Faith‑based agency focused on long‑term relationships.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,219/week (Days)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,219 per week
- Similar Med/Surg travel assignment with a slightly different start date, giving you flexibility on when you want to begin. Same PRN benefits and support.
Travel Med/Surg Oncology RN – $2,368/week (Nights)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,368 per week
- Oncology travel contract on nights, focused on cancer care. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full benefits.
Travel Step Down RN – $2,389/week (Nights)
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,389 per week
- PCU/Step Down travel role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), retention and referral bonuses, and weekly direct deposit. Prefers 2+ years PCU experience and emphasizes strong traveler support.
Travel Med/Surg RN – $2,502/week (Nights)
- Employer: talent4health
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,502 per week
- High‑pay Med/Surg travel contract with a neuro/stroke focus. Requires 1+ year travel RN experience, neuro/stroke background, BLS, and NIHSS.
Daytime Care Staff Supervisor – Assisted Living
- Employer: Hilltop Community Resources – The Commons
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full‑time, Sun–Thu, 6:00am–2:30pm
- Pay: $20.35–$21.37 per hour
- Supervisory role in assisted living, overseeing care staff, schedules, and daily operations while also helping with resident care, activities, and hospitality. Great fit if you have 2+ years related experience, enjoy leadership, and want a mission‑driven nonprofit with solid benefits and growth opportunities. Applications accepted until 11/11/2026.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s still live. Grand Junction’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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