🏥 Grand Junction Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Support Roles

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Grand Junction, CO – especially for RNs open to Med/Surg, Oncology, and Step Down contracts, plus a few solid clinic roles.

Below are several standout openings, cleaned up for duplicates so you can scan and click fast.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Local Contract , 10 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $61 per hour

Oncology Med/Surg role caring for hospitalized cancer patients. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $58 per hour

Classic Med/Surg floor role with a steady day schedule. Comes with $600 travel bonus, day‑1 UnitedHealthcare benefits, PTO you can use or cash out, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $61 per hour

Night‑shift Med/Surg contract with the same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $61 per hour

Oncology‑focused contract caring for cancer patients and families. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, guaranteed stipend, and extra‑hour bonus.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $2,221 per week (travelers must live >50 miles away)

(travelers must live away) Acute‑care Med/Surg assignment; requires 2+ years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS. Offers health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day 1.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,380 per week

Oncology travel contract supporting cancer patients through treatment. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 UnitedHealthcare, PTO from day 1, guaranteed stipend, and extra‑hour bonus.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,380 per week

Night Med/Surg travel role on a busy floor with post‑surgical and step‑down patients. Same Stability perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, guaranteed hours, and extra‑hour bonus.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full‑time, GS‑3 to GS‑5

Pay: Competitive federal salary (grade‑based)

Competitive federal salary (grade‑based) Front‑desk and scheduling role supporting Veterans: booking and rescheduling visits, updating records, and helping patients navigate care. Comes with federal benefits (pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and full federal insurance options). Open continuous through 9/30/2027.

Employer: Pearle Vision (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $70–$85 per hour , plus potential bonus/commission

, plus potential bonus/commission Full‑scope OD role in a retail clinic setting: exams, diagnosis, prescribing, and coaching associate doctors and staff. Includes access to a global eyecare company’s benefits, training, and performance‑based incentives.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $2,148 per week

Med/Surg travel contract with weekly direct deposit, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, and licensure/relocation support. Requires 1–2 years’ experience, CO RN license, BLS & ACLS.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,150 per week

Step Down/PCU travel role with higher‑acuity patients. Offers day‑1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, housing support, and bonuses. Requires 1+ year Step Down experience, CO RN license, BLS & ACLS.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $2,257 per week

Med/Surg travel contract with stipend guaranteed for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus national‑agency support and benefits.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $2,219 per week

Day‑shift Med/Surg travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE support, and full medical/dental/vision. Faith‑based agency focused on long‑term relationships.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Pay: $2,219 per week

Similar Med/Surg travel assignment with a slightly different start date, giving you flexibility on when you want to begin. Same PRN benefits and support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,368 per week

Oncology travel contract on nights, focused on cancer care. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,389 per week

PCU/Step Down travel role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), retention and referral bonuses, and weekly direct deposit. Prefers 2+ years PCU experience and emphasizes strong traveler support.

Employer: talent4health

talent4health Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , , Pay: $2,502 per week

High‑pay Med/Surg travel contract with a neuro/stroke focus. Requires 1+ year travel RN experience, neuro/stroke background, BLS, and NIHSS.

Employer: Hilltop Community Resources – The Commons

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full‑time , Sun–Thu, 6:00am–2:30pm

, Pay: $20.35–$21.37 per hour

Supervisory role in assisted living, overseeing care staff, schedules, and daily operations while also helping with resident care, activities, and hospitality. Great fit if you have 2+ years related experience, enjoy leadership, and want a mission‑driven nonprofit with solid benefits and growth opportunities. Applications accepted until 11/11/2026.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s still live. Grand Junction’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.