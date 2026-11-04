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🛒 Multiple Grand Junction Customer Service Jobs Around $15/hr
Grand Junction has a steady flow of front-line customer jobs right now, especially in retail and gas stations. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Part-Time Sales Associate
- Employer: MINISO USA
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.16/hour
Help shoppers find fun, affordable products while keeping the store looking sharp. This role is all about friendly service, product knowledge, and flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends, and possible overnights).
Cashier (Swing Shift)
- Employer: Golden Gate Petroleum - Baldini's (29 Rd Store)
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.16/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Run the register, help customers at the counter, and keep the store stocked and clean on swing shift. Good fit if you like steady work, can stand for long periods, and want full-time hours with benefits.
Cashier (Graveyard Shift)
- Employer: Golden Gate Petroleum - Baldini's (29 Rd Store)
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time, graveyard shift
- Pay: From $15.16/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Overnight cashier role for night owls who like quieter hours but steady responsibility. You’ll handle payments, help late-night customers, and keep the store safe, clean, and stocked.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or detail that works for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.