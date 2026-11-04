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🤝 Grand Junction Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles
Grand Junction has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.
Social Work Care Manager – Inpatient (Part-Time Weekends)
- Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week, Sat–Sun 8:00–4:30)
- Pay: $39.16 – $60.42/hour
Work on the inpatient side doing psychosocial assessments, brief therapy, and care planning with a full medical team. Good fit if you have an MSW, Colorado licensure, and want hospital experience with a steady weekend schedule.
Social Work Care Manager – Palliative Care
- Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $39.16 – $60.42/hour
Support patients and families with serious illness, focusing on goals of care, counseling, and smooth transitions. Ideal if you have an MSW, licensure, strong communication skills, and want to be part of a palliative care team.
Social Work Care Manager – Inpatient (Full-Time)
- Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $39.16 – $60.42/hour
Similar to the weekend inpatient role but full-time hours. You’ll handle assessments, brief therapy, and care coordination for hospitalized patients, working closely with providers and community resources.
Direct Support Professional – Champions Corner
- Employer: Strive
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.85/hour
- Application deadline: 11/30/2026
Support adults with disabilities in community and program activities across the Grand Valley. You’ll help with daily living skills, social outings, and personal care; must be 21+, pass a background check, and have a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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