🏛️ The Grand Island Town Board will hold a workshop on Monday, November 16, 2026 at about 6:30 PM in the Islander’s Conference Room at Town Hall.

The Board plans a general agenda review and an advisory board review, meaning they will look over upcoming Town Board items and check in on how their advisory boards are set up and operating.

A presentation by Nickel City Hardwood is scheduled, but the agenda does not say what the presentation will cover.

Board members will talk about the workshop start time, which could lead to changes in when future workshops begin.

They will also discuss Erie County meal programs. The agenda does not give details, but it notes this as a separate topic for Board discussion.

Another item is use of personal vehicles for Town business, where the Board will review or consider rules for when employees may use their own cars for official work.

The agenda includes “Dept. Heads – Workforce Accountability,” pointing to a discussion about expectations and oversight for department heads and staff, plus a look at the Civil Service desk and department audits.

There will be project updates on both the Splash Pad and The Commons. The workshop will end with an Executive Session, with no topic listed for that closed portion of the meeting.