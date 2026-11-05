🍽️ Grand Island NY Taco Bell Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $70K

Grand Island’s Taco Bell scene is busy and hiring at different levels, from first jobs to seasoned managers. All three roles are with KBP Brands (KBP Bells), a big franchise group with room to grow.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Grand Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Entry-level role with paid training, free shift meal + employee discount, health benefits, PTO, and education perks (Live Más scholarship, GEDWorks, Guild). No experience needed—just be 18+, able to work nights/weekends/holidays, and comfortable on your feet in a fast-paced restaurant.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Grand Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Step-up leadership role where you run shifts, lead the team, handle inventory and cash, and keep service and food quality high. Comes with bonus program each pay period, medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, free shift meal + discount, and strong path to General Manager.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Grand Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,353.20–$70,000.00 per year

Top-level role running the whole restaurant: P&L, hiring, training, inventory, cleanliness, and guest experience. Includes annual awards for top-performing GMs, performance bonus, medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, education benefits, KBP Cares support, and free shift meal + discount. Best fit if you have 1+ year as a restaurant GM (fast food preferred) and can close at least two nights a week.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.