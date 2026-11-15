Grand Island has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these little ones at Central Nebraska Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (308) 385-5305

Yvette is a young, shorthaired kitten with a soft brown coat. She’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Yvette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (308) 385-5305

Coleslaw is a brown shorthaired boy with lots of kitten charm. He’d love a home with toys, cozy naps, and people to dote on him.

👉 Meet Coleslaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (308) 385-5305

Hendrix is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a forever home that will keep him safe indoors.

👉 Meet Hendrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (308) 385-5305

Laundrette is a fluffy, medium-haired brown kitten. She’ll need regular brushing and a gentle home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Laundrette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens caught your eye, call Central Nebraska Humane Society at (308) 385-5305 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click through to their listings to apply online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.