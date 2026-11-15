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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Grand Island, NE
Grand Island has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these little ones at Central Nebraska Humane Society would love to meet you.
Yvette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society
- Phone: (308) 385-5305
Yvette is a young, shorthaired kitten with a soft brown coat. She’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Yvette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coleslaw
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society
- Phone: (308) 385-5305
Coleslaw is a brown shorthaired boy with lots of kitten charm. He’d love a home with toys, cozy naps, and people to dote on him.
👉 Meet Coleslaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hendrix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society
- Phone: (308) 385-5305
Hendrix is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a forever home that will keep him safe indoors.
👉 Meet Hendrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laundrette
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society
- Phone: (308) 385-5305
Laundrette is a fluffy, medium-haired brown kitten. She’ll need regular brushing and a gentle home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Laundrette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these kittens caught your eye, call Central Nebraska Humane Society at (308) 385-5305 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click through to their listings to apply online.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.