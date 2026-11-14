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📅 Kids Lego Club free-build at Grand Island Library
3 days ago
📅 Lego Club free-build for kids at Grand Island Library
Bring the kids to Grand Island Memorial Library for a fun LEGO free build session.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 1:00pm – 2:00pm (ET)
- Where: Grand Island Memorial Library
- Ages: 4–12, with a parent or caregiver
Legos are provided, so just bring your imagination. This is a monthly event.
No registration is required for fall — walk-ins are welcome.
All creations will be displayed in the children’s area of the library until the next month’s LEGO event, so kids can come back and see their work on show.
More Info: Lego Club - Buffalo & Erie County ...
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