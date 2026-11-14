📅 Lego Club free-build for kids at Grand Island Library

Bring the kids to Grand Island Memorial Library for a fun LEGO free build session.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, Time: 1:00pm – 2:00pm (ET)

Where: Grand Island Memorial Library

Ages: 4–12, with a parent or caregiver

Legos are provided, so just bring your imagination. This is a monthly event.

No registration is required for fall — walk-ins are welcome.

All creations will be displayed in the children’s area of the library until the next month’s LEGO event, so kids can come back and see their work on show.