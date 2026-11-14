Grand Island’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work or keeping production running smoothly, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23.90–$30.40 per hour

Cut, trim, and prepare wholesale beef on a production line. This is physical work in hot and cold areas, with sharp tools, but it comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, PTO, 6 paid holidays, and a retirement pension plan.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Type: A-shift (hours vary / other)

A-shift (hours vary / other) Salary: Not listed

Help keep meat products safe and up to USDA standards. You’ll audit records, work with USDA/FSIS, check food safety procedures, and use Microsoft Office while moving between hot and cold areas and working some overtime and weekends.

Employer: Shapco

Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Office–plus–shop-floor role helping match sales orders to machining and painting capacity. You’ll work in the ERP system, use Excel, track orders, and coordinate with production and sales so shipments stay on schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.