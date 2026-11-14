Grand Island is busy on the roads right now. If you’ve got a CDL or love working on big rigs, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Grand Island, NE (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Pay: $1,330–$1,620 per week + $1,000/week guarantee for first 180 days

+ Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Bonus: $7,500 sign-on (experienced) , $5,000 (inexperienced)

, Notes: No-touch freight, mostly drop-and-hook, hauling home improvement supplies across the Midwest. All CDL-A holders welcome; HazMat needed within 90 days (training provided). Strong benefits, paid orientation, and tuition help if you’re newer.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (compensation based on experience and location)

Not listed (compensation based on experience and location) Notes: Diagnose and repair diesel and heavy equipment in the shop and in the field (up to 75% travel, some overnights). Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience or a diesel tech degree and your own tools. Strong benefits, tool and safety gear reimbursement, uniforms paid, and 401(k) match from day one.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Hiring in Grand Island, NE and across the Lower 48

Pay: Owner-operator teams average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Type: Full-time, OTR owner operator (solo & team)

Notes: Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, tolls/permits/insurance covered while under dispatch, plus detention pay and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this don’t last long, and similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.