Grand Island’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Island

Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Island Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the service team by keeping the shop clean, moving vehicles, helping techs, and handling supplies. Good fit if you’re organized, like working in a fast-paced shop, and have a valid driver’s license and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: GI Body Shop

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off

Hands-on role doing prep, sanding, masking, spraying, and buffing to refinish vehicles. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of auto painting experience and want steady in-person work with clear hourly pay.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Location: Grand Island, NE (shop and field work)

(shop and field work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health & dental, HSA contribution, 8 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match from day one, paid uniforms, tool reimbursement, and more

Traveling diesel tech role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on heavy equipment, often out in the field. Great if you have 2+ years diesel experience or a related degree, your own tools, a clean driving record, and like working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.