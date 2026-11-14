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🚧 Grand Island NE Construction & Trades Jobs – Multiple Openings
Grand Island’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Automotive Shop Assistant
- Employer: Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Island
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the service team by keeping the shop clean, moving vehicles, helping techs, and handling supplies. Good fit if you’re organized, like working in a fast-paced shop, and have a valid driver’s license and can lift up to 50 lbs.
Experienced Automotive Painter
- Employer: GI Body Shop
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Hands-on role doing prep, sanding, masking, spraying, and buffing to refinish vehicles. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of auto painting experience and want steady in-person work with clear hourly pay.
Field Diesel Mechanic (Case IH)
- Employer: Titan Machinery
- Location: Grand Island, NE (shop and field work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health & dental, HSA contribution, 8 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match from day one, paid uniforms, tool reimbursement, and more
Traveling diesel tech role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on heavy equipment, often out in the field. Great if you have 2+ years diesel experience or a related degree, your own tools, a clean driving record, and like working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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