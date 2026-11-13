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Grand Island
📋 Grand Island NE Admin Jobs – Multiple Office Roles Hiring
9 days ago
Grand Island has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture
- Location: Grand Island, NE (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, on-the-job training
This role mixes front-desk work with hands-on help in patient therapies (they train you). Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and want a long-term role with steady hours.
Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist (Part-Time, Afternoons)
- Employer: Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture
- Location: Grand Island, NE (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1 pm – 6 pm
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, on-the-job training
Same friendly clinic, but with set afternoon hours—nice if you need a consistent part-time schedule and enjoy greeting patients and keeping the office running smoothly.
Office & Donor Relations Coordinator
- Employer: Grand Island Public Schools Foundation
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time (32 hours/week)
- Benefits: PTO, Simple IRA, additional benefits after 90 days
- Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (apply via Foundation website)
Support scholarships, grants, and school programs by managing donor records, processing gifts, and helping with events. Great if you’re organized, like working with community members, and want your office job to support local students.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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