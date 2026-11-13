Grand Island has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture Location: Grand Island, NE (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, on-the-job training

This role mixes front-desk work with hands-on help in patient therapies (they train you). Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and want a long-term role with steady hours.

Employer: Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture Location: Grand Island, NE (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1 pm – 6 pm

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, on-the-job training

Same friendly clinic, but with set afternoon hours—nice if you need a consistent part-time schedule and enjoy greeting patients and keeping the office running smoothly.

Employer: Grand Island Public Schools Foundation

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time (32 hours/week)

Benefits: PTO, Simple IRA, additional benefits after 90 days

PTO, Simple IRA, additional benefits after 90 days Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (apply via Foundation website)

Support scholarships, grants, and school programs by managing donor records, processing gifts, and helping with events. Great if you’re organized, like working with community members, and want your office job to support local students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.