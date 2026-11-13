Grand Island’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring and room to grow into full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the showroom looking sharp and fully stocked while greeting customers and helping them find what they need. This role mixes stocking, display changes, light cashier work, and occasional deliveries, with career growth, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/11/2027

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, restock shelves, help customers find items, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours, benefits even as a part-timer, and a path into healthcare retail; must be at least 16 years old.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help both walk-in and professional customers find the right auto parts, handle phone orders and returns, and perform simple in-store services like testing batteries (where allowed). This is a solid pick if you enjoy customer service with a technical twist, with benefits, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and strong promote-from-within culture; Spanish speakers are especially welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer you can apply for too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.