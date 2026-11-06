🍽️ Grand Island NE Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open

Grand Island’s hospitality scene is busy, especially around the casino and hotels. If you like fast‑paced shifts and meeting new people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Grand Island Casino Resort

Grand Island Casino Resort Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide fast, accurate drink service on the gaming floor while keeping bar areas clean and safe. This role is ideal if you enjoy a lively casino environment and can stay on your feet, carry drink trays, and handle busy crowds.

Employer: Grand Island Casino Resort

Grand Island Casino Resort Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve food and drinks, recommend specials, and keep tables and the dining area clean. Good fit if you like a team setting, can lift trays, and want a high‑energy, guest‑focused job.

Employer: Fairfield / Kinseth Hotel Corporation

Location: 7838 S Hwy 281, Grand Island, NE 68803

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight front desk role that mixes guest service with basic accounting and reports. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, DailyPay, paid training, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.