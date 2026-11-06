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Grand Island
🍽️ Grand Island NE Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open
8 days ago
Grand Island’s hospitality scene is busy, especially around the casino and hotels. If you like fast‑paced shifts and meeting new people, these openings are worth a look.
Cocktail Servers – Casino Floor
- Employer: Grand Island Casino Resort
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide fast, accurate drink service on the gaming floor while keeping bar areas clean and safe. This role is ideal if you enjoy a lively casino environment and can stay on your feet, carry drink trays, and handle busy crowds.
Draft Day Server – Sports Bar/Restaurant
- Employer: Grand Island Casino Resort
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve food and drinks, recommend specials, and keep tables and the dining area clean. Good fit if you like a team setting, can lift trays, and want a high‑energy, guest‑focused job.
Hotel Night Auditor (11pm–7am)
- Employer: Fairfield / Kinseth Hotel Corporation
- Location: 7838 S Hwy 281, Grand Island, NE 68803
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight front desk role that mixes guest service with basic accounting and reports. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, DailyPay, paid training, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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