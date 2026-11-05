📣 Grand Island, NE Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $50K–$100K+

Grand Island has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from mission-driven nonprofit work to high-earning field sales. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow a book of industrial business by expanding existing accounts and winning over competitors’ customers. This role is great if you like face-to-face visits, technical products, and building long-term relationships; benefits include healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average first-year earnings $80,000–$100,000 (base + uncapped commission)

High-earning field sales role doing full-home inspections and selling Orkin pest control and home protection services. You get paid training, a company vehicle with gas card, strong benefits, and the chance to boost your income as much as you can sell.

Employer: Willow Rising

Location: Grand Island, NE 68803

Type: Full-time, Exempt (in-person)

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year

Lead marketing and fundraising for a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking across four counties. This is a good fit if you enjoy social media, events, donor relations, and want your work to directly support a local mission.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: Territory: Central Nebraska (includes Hall County/Grand Island area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory sales role selling Golden Harvest seed across Central Nebraska (Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Howard, Buffalo, and Hall counties). You’ll work with farmers and resellers, build a territory business plan, and get a full benefits package from day one, plus 401(k) with match and paid leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.