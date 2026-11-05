📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Now Hiring in Grand Island

Grand Island has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from church admin to hospital registration. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block (franchise office)

H&R Block (franchise office) Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role where you greet clients, answer phones, and match people with the right tax pro. Good fit if you’re friendly, like a fast pace, and are comfortable with computers and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Bryan Health

Location: Grand Island, NE (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Full-time, day shift (1:30 PM – 10:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact in the ER, handling patient check-in, insurance, and consents. Great for someone who wants to work in healthcare without a clinical license and can stay calm in a busy, 24/7 environment.

Employer: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Part-time (about 25–30 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Blend of front-desk hospitality and behind-the-scenes office work: phones, records, newsletters, worship bulletins, and basic tech support. Ideal if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and happy working in a church setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.