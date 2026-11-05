💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Hiring Now in Grand Island

Grand Island’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from local CPA firms to national lenders. If you’re numbers-minded and like steady, full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Navitas Credit

Navitas Credit Location: Grand Island, NE (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the credit underwriting and funding process by reviewing applications, checking documents, and keeping data accurate and organized. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, like working with both people and systems, and want a steady office job with no travel.

Also listed on Indeed: Same Credit Processor role

Employer: Dana F. Cole & Company, LLP

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting role with a mix of audit and tax for nonprofit, government, and business clients. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of public accounting experience, are a CPA or working toward it, and want solid benefits plus light overnight travel.

Employer: Dana F. Cole & Company, LLP

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role where you manage your own portfolio, handle tax and accounting for individuals and businesses, and mentor staff. Ideal if you have a 4-year accounting degree and 2–4 years of tax experience, and you’re interested in career growth with a potential track to partnership and flexible busy-season scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.