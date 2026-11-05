Brad Wolfe to remain principal at Gates Elementary

📢 Brad Wolfe to continue leading Gates Elementary

Mr. Brad Wolfe will stay on as Principal of Gates Elementary in Grand Island Public Schools through the 2027-28 school year.

He has been serving as Interim Principal since July 2026 and has decided to remove the “interim” from his title and continue leading the school. Mr. Wolfe says his strong connection with the Gates community, staff, and Gator students made him want to extend his time at the school.

Over the next two years, his focus will be providing steady leadership during the Gates building remodel and supporting students and staff.

Mr. Wolfe previously served as Principal at Newell Elementary for 12 years and Westridge Middle School for another 12 years before retiring in May 2023. He also helped as Interim Early Childhood Education Coordinator for the district’s preschool program this school year.

GIPS Superintendent Matt Fisher praised Mr. Wolfe as an outstanding, long-time leader and said the district is thrilled he will remain at the helm for Gates students and staff.