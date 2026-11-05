🚌 Grand Island NE: Multiple Local FedEx Driving Jobs $27–$32/hr

Grand Island is busy with freight right now, and FedEx is hiring for local city routes. If you’ve got (or are working on) your CDL, there’s solid hourly pay on the table.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: $27.26/hour starting

Type: Full-time

Also listed at: Indeed posting (same role)

Learn city driving with a tractor-trailer while getting paid over $27/hr. Great if you have a Class A CDL or CLP and want experience with local routes, dock work, and forklift operation instead of long-haul overnights.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: $32.20/hour starting

Type: Full-time

This is a higher-paying city route at $32.20/hr, picking up and delivering freight between the service center and local customers. Best fit if you already have a Class A CDL with doubles/triples, hazmat, and tank endorsements and at least 1 year of recent experience or FedEx’s driver course.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.