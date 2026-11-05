🚚 Grand Island, NE Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grand Island has some solid logistics roles open right now, from hands-on warehouse work to a salaried supply chain career path.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Type: Other (C Shift)

Other (C Shift) Salary: Not listed

You’ll stack, wrap, label, and stage pallets of finished product for shipping and help keep the dock running smoothly. This is active, physical work in a fast-paced plant, good if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Lineage

Lineage Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Operate a stand-up reach forklift to put away and pick pallets in cold or dry storage, plus load/unload trucks. Lineage highlights benefits, 401k, paid time off, annual bonus eligibility, and at least 7 paid holidays.

Employer: CNH Industrial

Location: Grand Island, NE (Fully on-site)

Grand Island, NE (Fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $95,000/year plus possible bonus

Professional supply chain role where you manage suppliers, track orders, cut backorders, and support the dealer network. Great fit if you have supply chain or analytics experience and want strong benefits like retirement savings, tuition help, and family support programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.