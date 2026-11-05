undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Grand Island, NE Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Grand Island has some solid logistics roles open right now, from hands-on warehouse work to a salaried supply chain career path.
SHIPPING PALLETIZER C SHIFT
- Employer: JBS USA
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Other (C Shift)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll stack, wrap, label, and stage pallets of finished product for shipping and help keep the dock running smoothly. This is active, physical work in a fast-paced plant, good if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.
High Reach Forklift Driver - 1st Shift
- Employer: Lineage
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a stand-up reach forklift to put away and pick pallets in cold or dry storage, plus load/unload trucks. Lineage highlights benefits, 401k, paid time off, annual bonus eligibility, and at least 7 paid holidays.
Supply Chain Specialist
- Employer: CNH Industrial
- Location: Grand Island, NE (Fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,000 – $95,000/year plus possible bonus
Professional supply chain role where you manage suppliers, track orders, cut backorders, and support the dealer network. Great fit if you have supply chain or analytics experience and want strong benefits like retirement savings, tuition help, and family support programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.