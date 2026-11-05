🏥 Grand Island, NE Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy in Grand Island right now, from schools and the VA to home care and travel roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or caregiving, there’s likely something that fits your schedule and skills.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Grand Island, NE (long-term care facilities)

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year (part-time, 3 days/week)

Type: Part-time

Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care. Great fit if you love building relationships with seniors and want strong pay with a lighter schedule.

Employer: Grand Island Public Schools

Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: $26.15/hour (training wage)

Type: School-year, 7.5 hours/day (listed as internship)

Serve as the school nurse for elementary students, with a steady daytime schedule during the school year. Ideal for LPNs who enjoy kids and want weekends, evenings, and summers mostly free.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Grand Island VA, Grand Island, NE

Salary: $38,442 – $62,765/year (GS-3 to GS-5)

Type: Full-time, nights (8 or 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays)

Care for Veterans in a Community Living Center providing rehab, dementia care, and help with daily living. Offers federal benefits, generous paid time off, differentials for nights/weekends/holidays, and clear grade-based career steps.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Grand Island, NE

Pay: Estimated $2,487/week, 40 hours/week

Type: 13-week travel assignment, days

Work a day-shift PT contract with strong weekly pay and day-one benefits. Great for PTs (including new grads) who want travel perks, CEU support, and a short-term commitment.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CHI Health St. Francis

Location: Grand Island, NE

Pay Range: $36.00 – $52.20/hour

Type: Full-time ICU RN

Care for a wide mix of critically ill patients in a 16-bed ICU at a regional referral center. Offers up to $6,000 sign-on bonus and up to $10,000 educational assistance for eligible new hires.

Employer: Bryan Health

Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Perform a full range of ultrasound exams (abdomen, OB/GYN, neuro, vascular, small parts) in a hospital setting. Perfect for DMS program grads working toward or holding ARDMS, with strong focus on quality imaging and student teaching.

Employer: Alfrey and Pruitt Counseling

Location: Grand Island, NE

Pay: About $5,590 – $6,732/month (depending on caseload)

Type: Full-time, Contract (in-person)

Join a growing counseling practice with a strong referral base and lots of freedom to shape your schedule. Great for PLMHP/LMHP/LIMHP clinicians (and PLADC/LADC if focusing on substance use) who want a team feel plus professional development support.

Employer: Right at Home Northeast & Central Nebraska

Location: Grand Island, NE & surrounding areas

Salary: Not listed

Type: Part-time, PRN, contract options

Flexible in-home caregiving and facility staffing roles for CNAs, CMAs, LPNs, RNs, and non-licensed caregivers. Good match if you want weekly pay, choose-your-own hours, and work that keeps seniors safe at home.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: Not listed

Type: Per diem, home hospice

Provide massage therapy to hospice patients in their homes as part of a holistic care team. Ideal for certified massage therapists who want meaningful, flexible work supporting comfort at end of life.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Grand Island, NE

Pay: Estimated $2,883/week, 48 hours/week

Type: 13-week travel contract, nights

Night-shift ICU travel contract with high weekly pay, housing options, and day-one benefits. Best for experienced ICU RNs (cardiac experience preferred) who like fast-paced units and want to maximize income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.