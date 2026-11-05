🍽️ Several Grand Island Hospitality Jobs With Flexible Hours

Grand Island’s hospitality scene is steady and growing, with hotels and senior care centers looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests or in a kitchen, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: Grand Island, NE (4075 Timberline St)

(4075 Timberline St) Salary: $15.00 – $22.50/hour

Type: PRN / Part-time, hours vary

Serve meals and help keep the kitchen and dining areas clean in a senior living community that’s been around for over 100 years. Good fit if you’re 16+, want on‑the‑job training, and like flexible, on‑call shifts with potential night/weekend differentials and education benefits.

Employer: Woodbury Corporation

Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Mix drinks, serve light food and coffee, and take care of guests in a hotel lobby bar. Comes with 401(k) matching, employee discounts, wellness resources, and training, plus a flexible schedule if you need to work around school or another job.

Employer: Woodbury Corporation (SpringHill Suites by Marriott)

Location: Grand Island, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead day‑to‑day hotel operations, from front desk and guest service to food and beverage and safety. This role is hands‑on, mostly nights and weekends, and includes benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts—great if you have hotel or F&B experience and want a step up into supervision.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training and different schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.