🛒 Grand Island Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings This Week

Grand Island’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box stores and local spots all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Grand Island, NE (2250 N Diers Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses

Lead the overnight stocking team, coach associates, and keep your area running smoothly. This role is a mix of people leadership, merchandising, and store operations, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Work as a cashier or on courtesy patrol, helping customers at the register and out in the parking lot. Perks include a store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and extra weekend pay.

Employer: Grand Island Casino Resort

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Not listed (retail floor position)

Not listed (retail floor position) Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests, keep the gift shop and boutique looking sharp, and ring up sales in a fun, casino-resort setting. You’ll help with displays, suggest add-on items, and support a smooth, friendly shopping experience; a valid Nebraska gaming license is required.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.