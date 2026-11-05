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🔧 Grand Island NE Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Grand Island has some solid cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.
Custodian – D (Overnight Sanitation)
- Employer: McCain Foods USA, Inc.
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time, B crew 6pm–6am
- Pay: Starting at $22.39/hour + bonus + shift differential
Help keep a major food plant clean, safe, and sanitary by sweeping, mopping, sanitizing restrooms and hard surfaces, and handling trash. This is a physical role in a manufacturing setting with strong health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and well-being benefits.
Housekeeper – Environmental Services Associate (Full Time)
- Employer: Eventide Prairie Commons
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm, weekend/holiday rotation
- Pay: $15–$16.80/hour, based on experience
Day-shift housekeeping at a senior living campus, cleaning assigned areas, handling trash and infectious waste, and using electro-static sanitizing sprayers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and other perks.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1326
- Location: 2250 N Diers Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803
- Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + incentives
Keep the store and parking lot clean so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, store discounts, and paid education (Live Better U).
If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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