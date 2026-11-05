🔧 Grand Island NE Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grand Island has some solid cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: McCain Foods USA, Inc.

McCain Foods USA, Inc. Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time, B crew 6pm–6am

Pay: Starting at $22.39/hour + bonus + shift differential

Help keep a major food plant clean, safe, and sanitary by sweeping, mopping, sanitizing restrooms and hard surfaces, and handling trash. This is a physical role in a manufacturing setting with strong health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and well-being benefits.

Employer: Eventide Prairie Commons

Location: Grand Island, NE

Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm, weekend/holiday rotation

Pay: $15–$16.80/hour, based on experience

Day-shift housekeeping at a senior living campus, cleaning assigned areas, handling trash and infectious waste, and using electro-static sanitizing sprayers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and other perks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1326

Location: 2250 N Diers Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803

Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing

Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + incentives

Keep the store and parking lot clean so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, store discounts, and paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.