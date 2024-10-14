Open in App
    • Grand Haven Tribune

    GH's Kowalczyk-Fulmer inducted into BCAM Hall of Fame

    By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nswZi_0w6MBO1H00
    Grand Haven girls basketball coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer was inducted into the Basketball Coaches of Michigan (BCAM) Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 12.  Tribune file photo

    Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer doesn’t pay much attention to her career coaching statistics — she’s more interested in the relationships she’s made with her players and fellow coaches over the years.

    But there are plenty of people who do keep track of wins and losses and state championships, including those at the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM), and Saturday night, Kowalczy-Fulmer was one of four coaches inducted into the BCAM Hall of Fame.

