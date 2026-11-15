Healthcare travel gigs and stable RN roles are popping up in Grand Forks, ND right now, with strong pay for experienced clinicians.

Here are several solid options to check out:

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time, locum tenens

Full-time, locum tenens Pay: $92.15 – $99.75/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Monday–Friday, Setting: Inpatient psych; mostly adults (some adolescents), about 12 patients/day with 24/7 psychiatrist support plus nurses, techs, social workers, and discharge planner.

Inpatient psych; mostly adults (some adolescents), about with 24/7 psychiatrist support plus nurses, techs, social workers, and discharge planner. Highlights: High hourly rate, weekday schedule, malpractice covered, and AMN handles travel, lodging, and transportation. ND or compact NP license and AHA BLS required.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time travel contract

Full-time contract Pay: $2,818 – $2,985 per week (estimated, includes stipends)

(estimated, includes stipends) Duration: 14 weeks (listed as 13 in header; 40 hrs/week)

(listed as 13 in header; 40 hrs/week) Shift: 8-hour day shifts

8-hour shifts Setting: Acute care hospital.

Acute care hospital. Highlights: Day shift schedule, benefits start day 1, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires ND OT license, BLS, and 1+ year OT experience.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time travel contract

Full-time contract Pay: Approx. $2,631 per week (per posting; based on hourly + stipends)

(per posting; based on hourly + stipends) Duration: Listed as 10–12 weeks , 36 hrs/week

Listed as , Shift: Any 3×12 hr day shifts

Any Setting: NICU-focused respiratory care in a hospital.

NICU-focused respiratory care in a hospital. Highlights: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection. Ideal if you want NICU experience and flexible 12s.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time travel contract

Full-time contract Pay: $2,635 per week (estimated, includes stipends)

(estimated, includes stipends) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, Shift: Variable 3×12 hr shifts, on-call required

Variable shifts, on-call required Setting: Hospital Respiratory Care department, NICU specialty.

Hospital Respiratory Care department, NICU specialty. Highlights: NICU-focused role requiring BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP and ND/MN RT license as applicable. Day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing stipends, and 24/7 support.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time travel contract

Full-time contract Pay: $2,554 per week (estimated, includes stipends)

(estimated, includes stipends) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, Shift: 12-hour flexible shifts

shifts Setting: Inpatient respiratory care (infants to adults with chronic and acute breathing issues).

Inpatient respiratory care (infants to adults with chronic and acute breathing issues). Highlights: Industry-leading pay focus, housing and cost-of-living stipends, potential bonuses, health coverage or stipend, and CE credits. Good fit if you like varied patient ages and conditions.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Grand Forks, ND (VA Midwest Health Care Network)

(VA Midwest Health Care Network) Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Pay/Benefits: VA Nurse Total Rewards – competitive salary , regular raises, performance awards, 50 days paid time off/year (26 annual, 13 sick, 11 federal holidays), federal pension (5-year vesting), 401K with up to 5% match , and federal health/vision/dental/life options.

VA Nurse Total Rewards – , regular raises, performance awards, (26 annual, 13 sick, 11 federal holidays), federal pension (5-year vesting), , and federal health/vision/dental/life options. Role: Manage a panel of Veterans in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic, focusing on high-risk patients, care transitions, and population health. Heavy on care coordination, education, and whole-health coaching.

Manage a panel of Veterans in a clinic, focusing on high-risk patients, care transitions, and population health. Heavy on care coordination, education, and whole-health coaching. Requirements: US RN license (any state), accredited nursing degree; experience level and degree determine grade. BSN preferred.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.