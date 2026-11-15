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Grand Forks
🏥 Grand Forks ND Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel Roles
4 days ago
Healthcare travel gigs and stable RN roles are popping up in Grand Forks, ND right now, with strong pay for experienced clinicians.
Here are several solid options to check out:
Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner (NP) – Locum Tenens
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full-time, locum tenens
- Pay: $92.15 – $99.75/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm
- Setting: Inpatient psych; mostly adults (some adolescents), about 12 patients/day with 24/7 psychiatrist support plus nurses, techs, social workers, and discharge planner.
- Highlights: High hourly rate, weekday schedule, malpractice covered, and AMN handles travel, lodging, and transportation. ND or compact NP license and AHA BLS required.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Acute Care
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: $2,818 – $2,985 per week (estimated, includes stipends)
- Duration: 14 weeks (listed as 13 in header; 40 hrs/week)
- Shift: 8-hour day shifts
- Setting: Acute care hospital.
- Highlights: Day shift schedule, benefits start day 1, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires ND OT license, BLS, and 1+ year OT experience.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist – Certified RT
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: Approx. $2,631 per week (per posting; based on hourly + stipends)
- Duration: Listed as 10–12 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Shift: Any 3×12 hr day shifts
- Setting: NICU-focused respiratory care in a hospital.
- Highlights: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection. Ideal if you want NICU experience and flexible 12s.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist – Certified RT
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: $2,635 per week (estimated, includes stipends)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Shift: Variable 3×12 hr shifts, on-call required
- Setting: Hospital Respiratory Care department, NICU specialty.
- Highlights: NICU-focused role requiring BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP and ND/MN RT license as applicable. Day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing stipends, and 24/7 support.
Travel Inpatient Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: $2,554 per week (estimated, includes stipends)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Shift: 12-hour flexible shifts
- Setting: Inpatient respiratory care (infants to adults with chronic and acute breathing issues).
- Highlights: Industry-leading pay focus, housing and cost-of-living stipends, potential bonuses, health coverage or stipend, and CE credits. Good fit if you like varied patient ages and conditions.
Registered Nurse – PACT Care Manager (Primary Care)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Grand Forks, ND (VA Midwest Health Care Network)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm
- Pay/Benefits: VA Nurse Total Rewards – competitive salary, regular raises, performance awards, 50 days paid time off/year (26 annual, 13 sick, 11 federal holidays), federal pension (5-year vesting), 401K with up to 5% match, and federal health/vision/dental/life options.
- Role: Manage a panel of Veterans in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic, focusing on high-risk patients, care transitions, and population health. Heavy on care coordination, education, and whole-health coaching.
- Requirements: US RN license (any state), accredited nursing degree; experience level and degree determine grade. BSN preferred.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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