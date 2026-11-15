Grand Forks has some solid logistics roles open right now, especially if you like keeping things organized and moving on time.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer) Location: Grand Forks, ND – Corporate Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep 90+ stores stocked with phone accessories. You’ll handle purchasing, inventory levels, vendor reconciliations, reporting, and support stores with all accessory-related inventory needs. Great fit if you like data, systems, and improving processes.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc

BeMobile, Inc Location: Grand Forks, ND – Corporate Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on the RMA process, product returns, dropship reverse logistics, and inventory reporting across all locations. Ideal if you enjoy problem-solving, tracking details, and keeping the supply chain running smoothly.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week, Mon–Fri 4:00am–10:00am)

Salary: Not listed

Frontline leadership role managing package handlers and daily sort operations. You’ll coach a team, drive safety, handle staffing and performance, and keep packages moving efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.