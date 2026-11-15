Grand Forks has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from big-box stores to local pharmacy work. Good options here if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. Great fit if you love pets, want a fast-paced retail job, and like a team setting with chances to learn more about pet care.

Employer: Thrifty White Pharmacy

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Front-of-pharmacy role where you ring up customers, keep the pharmacy area clean, and help with stocking and basic health-aid tasks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, paid holidays/vacation, and store discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Competitive; performance bonus eligible (exact rate not listed)

Be the go-to person for customers shopping for appliances and other home improvement needs. Role includes bonus opportunities, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.