Grand Forks food and hospitality is hopping, from arena concessions to hotel dining and national chains. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Little Caesars Pizza Location: Grand Forks, ND – Ralph Engelstad Arena

– Ralph Engelstad Arena Type: Part-time (about 10–15 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Work Friday and Saturday nights during the 2026–2027 UND Men’s Hockey season as a cashier, kitchen help, or runner. Fun, high-energy game nights, flexible schedule, and great if you want extra cash and can commit to all home games.

Employer: KAJ Management / KAJ Hospitality

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead restaurant and banquet operations, guide a team, and shape guest experiences for a hospitality group that focuses on people-first service. Good fit if you have restaurant or banquet leadership experience and like running both day-to-day dining and events.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Listed as Internship (leadership role)

Listed as (leadership role) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + quarterly bonus eligible)

Help run shifts, coach team members, and keep food and service on point at a busy bakery-café. Comes with free on-shift meals, benefits for eligible team members, and room to grow if you have some restaurant leadership experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.