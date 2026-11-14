Grand Forks is quietly building a strong engineering scene, from water systems to space tech. If you’re into infrastructure or satellites, there are a couple of solid paths open right now.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level civil/environmental role where you help design and improve drinking water and wastewater systems—treatment plants, pipelines, pump stations, and more. You’ll work closely with senior engineers, do design work, construction observation, and help with reports, with strong benefits like 100% paid family health insurance, ESOP, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,400 – $97,400 (range from posting)

Early-career role running real-time satellite flight operations—orbit planning, telemetry analysis, and on-orbit problem solving. You’ll support mission readiness and daily operations, with access to big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible schedules (like 4x10s). US citizenship and ability to get a security clearance are required.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.