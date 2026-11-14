Grand Forks is busy on the logistics side right now, with a few solid coordinator roles that keep products moving and warehouses running smoothly.

Employer: BeMobile

BeMobile Location: Grand Forks, ND – Corporate Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep 90+ locations stocked with the right phone accessories. You’ll handle purchasing, inventory levels, audits, reverse logistics, and reporting, with strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and Verizon plan discounts.

Employer: BeMobile

BeMobile Location: Grand Forks, ND – Corporate Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on the RMA process, returns, and inventory reporting across all company locations. Good fit if you like problem-solving, working with data, and improving reverse logistics, with the same strong BeMobile benefits package.

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of inventory control, shipping (domestic & international), and admin support in a busy distribution center. You’ll help with cycle counts, customs paperwork, carrier follow-up, and front-desk style support for drivers and visitors.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.