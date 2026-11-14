Grand Forks has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from creative content work to business development and ag sales. Good options here whether you like writing, tech, or working with growers in the field.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND (also options in Maple Grove, MN and Denver, CO)

(also options in Maple Grove, MN and Denver, CO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,400 – $72,600 + bonus, ESOP, 401(k) match

Own the full proposal process for engineering projects—writing, layout, and strategy—while working closely with technical teams. Great fit if you enjoy storytelling, Adobe Creative Suite, and managing multiple deadlines with strong benefits and 100% company‑paid family health insurance.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create blogs, social posts, videos, and campaigns that support Verizon/BeMobile branding and events. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of marketing experience, know SEO and social platforms, and want solid perks like health insurance, 401(k) match, phone plan discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sovos

Location: Grand Forks, ND (remote U.S. role listed for Grand Forks)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first contact for new clients, booking qualified meetings and building pipeline for a global tax‑tech company. Good for goal‑oriented communicators comfortable with AI tools, Salesforce‑style CRMs, and a structured sales process, with strong learning, mentoring, and flexible time‑off benefits.

Employer: Nutrien

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with growers to build crop plans, recommend seed and crop protection, and grow long‑term relationships. Great match if you have 2+ years in agronomy sales, like being in the field, and want to be part of a large ag network focused on sustainable yields.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and exact duties if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.