Grand Forks has a few solid options right now if you’re into security or keeping games safe and fair. Mix of high‑level defense work and a flexible campus job.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year

Senior security role working on classified defense programs (SAP/SCI/DOD). You’ll run security programs, support inspections, investigate issues, and train staff, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,200 – $149,000/year

More advanced security position for folks with deep SAP/SCI/NISPOM experience. You’ll lead large, multi‑site security projects, shape processes, and partner closely with government customers, with the same strong benefits and flexible work options.

Employer: University of North Dakota

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time, student job (UND students only)

Pay: $20.00/hour, 5–20 hrs/week

On‑ice role officiating RecSports hockey games—enforcing rules, keeping score, and making sure games are safe and fun. Great fit if you’re a UND student with hockey experience and want evening and weekend hours on campus.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.