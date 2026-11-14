Grand Forks is busy in manufacturing right now, especially around wind energy and food production. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, there are several options open.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, flexible hours

You’ll work on the finishing/assembly steps of wind turbine blades, using hand tools, scrapers, and PPE while on your feet most of the day. Good fit if you like detailed hands-on work and want part-time hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, flexible hours

This role focuses on the closing stage of wind turbine blade manufacturing, including crane moves, grinding, repairs, and final closure work. Great if you’re comfortable with heavy equipment, respirators, and like seeing a big product come together.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm

You’ll run and maintain machines that produce transformer parts, doing setup, testing, cleaning, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have at least 6 months of machine operator experience and like steady second-shift hours.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 10:00pm–2:30am

Work on the closing function of wind turbine blades: crane moves, repairs, grinding, and fastening root rings. Good for night owls who want a physical job with clear work instructions and safety standards.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Sat–Mon, 5:00am–5:30pm (3-day week)

You’ll maintain and improve moulds and equipment, do surface repairs, fabricate tooling, and support new technology installs. Great if you have laminate/gelcoat/crane/fabrication skills and like long shifts with more days off.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm

This job runs the resin infusion process for blades: vacuum checks, starting infusion, tracking temperatures, and troubleshooting issues. Good match if you like process work, tools, and learning a specialized composite skill.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$26.54/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

You’ll handle detailed assembly inside the blade—securing lightning cables, installing parts, and using hand tools while following clear instructions. Nice option if you want a steady daytime schedule and team-based work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 10:00pm–6:30am

This role covers the full moulding process: applying gel coat, laying fiberglass and foam, trimming, assembling root plates, and running infusion. Best for those comfortable with PPE, respirators, and overnight work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Join a team building wind turbine blades in the moulding area, laying fiberglass and materials in large shell moulds. Comes with strong benefits and regular pay progression if you like physical, team-based work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $144,000–$240,000/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Travel: 35%+

Senior global role setting standards for assembly, testing, and facility design across 130+ plants. A fit for very experienced engineers (10+ years) who’ve led complex, multi-site manufacturing and want to own global “gold standards.”

Employer: Winland Foods

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.20/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Shift: 3-2-2 12-hour shifts, rotating; weekends & OT required

Lead a food production line, oversee equipment, quality checks, sanitation, and train your team while working hands-on. Strong benefits and a good step up if you have manufacturing experience and want leadership responsibility.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.