Grand Forks has some strong IT openings right now, especially if you like complex systems and secure environments. If you’ve got a tech background, this is a good moment to take a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,100 – $215,700

Senior ground station engineer role supporting an Advanced Integration Course and training pilots on aircraft simulators. You’ll lead complex Windows/Linux, networking, RF, and storage work in secure, defense-grade environments, so a Top Secret clearance and DoD IAT Level II cert are must-haves.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500

Ground station engineer role focused on system integration, troubleshooting, and supporting aircraft simulators. Great fit if you have Windows admin, RF/fiber basics, Top Secret clearance, and are open to rotating shifts and possible CONUS/OCONUS travel.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role and range; this is the unique position.)

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $175,200

Mid-to-senior ground station engineer role working across Windows/Linux, virtualization, Kubernetes, RF/fiber, and network architecture. Designed for someone with Top Secret clearance who wants to own big pieces of mission-critical ground systems.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role and range; this is the unique position.)

Employer: Acme Tools

Location: Grand Forks, ND (corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sysadmin job where you’re up and moving—managing servers, cloud platforms, Intune, security, backups, and PCI DSS controls. Good match if you have 3+ years of network/server admin, strong Microsoft stack skills, and want a role with growth, mentoring, and solid benefits at a long-time local employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tune your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.