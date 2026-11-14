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Grand Forks
🏥 Grand Forks ND Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $150K+
12 days ago
Grand Forks is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from bedside care to high‑pay travel gigs. If you’re open to nights, weekends, or travel, there’s solid money and flexibility on the table.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,395/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 10 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr variable shifts
- Pay: $2,395 per week
Short 10‑week cardiopulmonary assignment with flexible 12‑hour shifts and guaranteed hours. Comes with day‑one health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and housing options.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – NICU – $2,569/week Nights
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied | Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,569 per week
NICU‑focused RRT role for night owls who want strong weekly pay and experience in a specialized setting. LRS offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,936/week Days
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied | Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,936 per week
High‑pay OT contract with daytime hours and a 14‑week run, great if you want to boost income and see a new clinical setting. Includes streamlined credentialing, full health benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay.
Nursing Assistant – Women’s & Children’s Med/Surg (Part‑Time)
- Employer: Altru | Location: Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Part‑time, 16 hrs/week, 8‑hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $17.07 – $25.60/hour
Hands‑on NA role on a women’s and children’s unit, ideal if you’re starting out or building experience. Work under an RN, help with basic cares and transfers; ND Nurse Aide and BLS required (can be earned after hire).
Adolescent & Adult Behavioral Health Clinician – Flexible Contract
- Employer: Maximus | Location: Grand Forks, ND (field‑based)
- Type: Contract / Independent Contractor, PRN
- Pay: Per completed assessment (contractor)
Fully field‑based assessment work—no office, you set your own schedule, evenings/weekends allowed. Open to licensed clinicians (LCSW, LMSW, LPC, LMFT, RN) and certain bachelor’s‑level human services pros with behavioral health experience.
Dermatology / Women’s Wellness APP (NP)
- Employer: Altru | Location: Truyu Aesthetic Center, Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $115,861.20 – $156,745.68/year
Advanced practice role blending dermatology and women’s wellness, with a strong salary range. You’ll manage exams, procedures, prescriptions, and patient education, plus get Altru’s health, 401(k), PTO, and more.
Registered Nurse – 2W Medical Surgical (Rotating, FT)
- Employer: Altru | Location: Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND
- Type: Full‑time, 36 hrs/week, rotating; every 3rd weekend/holiday
- Pay: RN I $33.80–$50.69/hr, RN II $35.49–$53.23/hr, RN III $37.26–$55.89/hr + $12K–$20K sign‑on bonus
Med‑surg RN role with a clear career ladder and strong hourly pay. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, and chances to serve as charge nurse and on committees as you advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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