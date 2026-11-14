Grand Forks has a nice mix of K–12 and campus jobs right now, especially for folks who like helping students learn and grow.

Here are several education openings worth a look:

Employer: Grand Forks Public Schools

Grand Forks Public Schools Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time or part-time, 9-month school year

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with high school students with disabilities in both general and self-contained classrooms. You’ll support IEP goals, help with behavior plans, use adaptive tech, and be part of a team creating a safe, student-centered learning space.

Employer: University of North Dakota – Biomedical Sciences

Location: Grand Forks, ND (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Part-time, ~10 hours/week, institutional student position

Salary: $15.00/hour

Remote/Hybrid: No remote or hybrid work

Perfect for UND students who’ve completed BIMD 301 and enjoy biochemistry. You’ll help run in-class sessions, grade assignments, proctor exams, and lead review/tutoring sessions while building teaching and leadership skills.

Employer: University of North Dakota – Housing & Residential Life

Location: Grand Forks, ND (on campus housing)

(on campus housing) Type: Part-time, ~20 hours/week, institutional student position

Compensation: $650/month + room waiver for assigned hall

Start Date: January 2027

Remote/Hybrid: No remote or hybrid work

Live where you work and help build community in the residence halls. This role is great for student leaders who want experience in mentoring, event planning, crisis response, and communication—plus a room waiver is a big financial perk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often schools and UND have related roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.