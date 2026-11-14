Grand Forks retail is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring, from tech and home goods to beauty and pets. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid benefits if you’re ready to jump in.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hr first 12 months; average $56,000+/yr, top earners $100,000+/yr

If you like tech and talking with people, this role lets you earn strong commission on top of a solid base. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, Verizon discounts, paid time off, and lots of training and career growth.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the salon and retail floor, coach beauty pros, and own the guest experience and sales results. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years of fast-paced retail management and love beauty, service, and building a high-energy team.

Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 3821 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hr starting

Help keep the store looking great, run the register, and stock new finds all shift long. Good option if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and seasonal work that could open doors with a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 3821 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75–$15.25/hr starting

Lead the backroom: organize truck deliveries, coach associates, and move product to the sales floor. Great for someone with at least 1 year retail and 6 months leadership who likes staying busy and taking charge behind the scenes.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4315 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the store manager with hiring, scheduling, and daily operations in a busy convenience store. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Location: 4315 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Same site and duties as the Circle K posting—help run the station, lead the team, and keep food and store standards high. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights + weekends) and the same strong benefits package.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience/location)

Be the go-to person for appliance shoppers—answer questions, build project quotes, and close sales. Includes bonus opportunities, multiple health plan options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Petco

Location: 2901 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hr start rate

Perfect if you love animals—help pet parents find the right food, supplies, and services while caring for in-store pets. Fast-paced, hands-on role with chances to learn pet care and grow inside a big national brand.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4315 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Listed as Full-time in header; description notes part-time evenings/overnights

Listed as in header; description notes Pay: Not listed

Run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp during evening and overnight shifts. Weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, and room to move up if you like convenience retail.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Location: 3450 32nd Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Listed as Full-time in header; description notes part-time evenings/overnights

Listed as in header; description notes Pay: Not listed

Similar role at a nearby Holiday location—greet customers, cashier, and help with the food program while keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you want night hours and a path into management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.