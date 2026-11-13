Grand Forks is busy on the production side right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you want to be on the floor, not behind a desk.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm) Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Work on the infusion process for large blades, doing vacuum checks, starting infusion, and tracking temperatures. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, using hand/power tools, and wearing a respirator, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm) Pay: $22.88–$27.50/hour

Help build the internal web of the blade by moulding, de-moulding, and assembling parts, plus assisting with vacuum checks. Great if you like physical work, operating tools and machinery, and want steady second-shift hours with strong benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.70–$19.70/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages for a few hours per shift. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait—nice option if you want extra income and a path into logistics.

Employer: Steffes

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Thu, 4:30pm–3:00am; Friday OT as needed)

Full-time, (Mon–Thu, 4:30pm–3:00am; Friday OT as needed) Pay: Night shift differential (exact rate not listed)

Run production machines safely while reading blueprints and following standard work. This is a good match if you’re strong with tools, can handle heavier lifting, and want consistent night hours with a manufacturing leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good shifts in Grand Forks tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.