Grand Forks is quietly building a strong engineering hub, especially around water, infrastructure, and aerospace. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid career moves here right now.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, complex wastewater projects from planning through construction while serving as the main contact for municipal clients. This is a senior role for a PE with 15+ years’ experience, with chances to mentor staff, shape client solutions, and share in employee ownership, bonuses, and rich family benefits.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND (multi-city options, including Grand Forks)

(multi-city options, including Grand Forks) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+

National-level leadership role guiding AE2S’s drinking water treatment practice across multiple states. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years in water treatment who wants to set strategy, lead technical direction, and grow a visible practice, with employee ownership, bonuses, and 100% company-paid family health insurance.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the go-to survey leader for AE2S, coordinating survey work across offices while still doing hands-on field and technical work. Great fit for a PLS with 5+ years’ experience who enjoys mentoring, setting standards, and working on diverse projects with strong benefits and ESOP ownership.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,400 – $97,400

Entry-level/early-career satellite mission engineer role supporting real-time spacecraft operations, orbit analysis, and command and control. Great for someone with a related bachelor’s degree who wants to work in space systems, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible work arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.