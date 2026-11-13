Grand Forks has some solid accounting openings right now, especially if you like steady office work and strong benefits.

Below are several full-time roles with AE2S in Grand Forks, ND, all with great benefits and room to grow.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle vendor invoices, payments, expense reports, and 1099 support in a fast-paced, tech-driven accounting team. This role is ideal if you’re detail-focused, like working with both coworkers and vendors, and want long-term growth at a 100% employee-owned firm with strong health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll set up projects, prepare invoices, process payments, and answer billing questions with support from an experienced team. Good fit if you have 0–4 years of accounting or bookkeeping experience and want to build real skills at a 100% employee-owned company with strong family benefits and paid parental leave.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.