Grand Forks has some solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like being on the move and home most nights. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the airport helping load and unload feeder aircraft and handling courier/tractor‑trailer driving duties. This role is great if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady Monday–Friday, 3:00 pm–11:59 pm hours with FedEx training and benefits.

Employer: WM (Waste Management)

(Waste Management) Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$31/hour

Drive heavy‑duty trucks for WM, hauling waste or recycling on local routes so you’re home daily. This job offers 401(k) with company match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and steady Monday–Friday shifts with occasional Saturdays; you’ll need a CDL A or B with air‑brake endorsement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady, local work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.