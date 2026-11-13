undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grand Forks
🏥 Grand Forks ND Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
7 days ago
Grand Forks is busy with contract and travel healthcare roles right now, especially for respiratory pros. If you’re open to short-term assignments, there’s solid weekly pay and steady hours on the table.
Local Contract Respiratory Therapist – $59–$63/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: $59–$63 per hour
- Type: Local Contract, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
This is a local contract RT role in the Operating Room, ideal if you’re nearby and want strong hourly pay without full travel. Host offers day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks.
Travel Operating Room Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,892/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: Estimated $2,892 per week
- Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
Travel RT role in the OR, with a 10-week contract and full travel benefits. Good fit if you want Host’s day-one medical, housing help, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,440/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: Estimated $2,439.76 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
NICU-focused RT role with strong weekly pay and housing/meals per diem. AHS offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and private housing or a housing allowance.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,506/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: Estimated $2,506 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
General RT travel role with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on clear pay and simple travel. Comes with weekly pay, life insurance, and 401(k) options.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – ~$2,501/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: Estimated $2,501 per week
- Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
RRT role working with patients who have complex breathing issues. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and solid medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – NICU Nights – ~$2,545/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Salary: Estimated $2,545 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
NICU RT role at a 226-bed Level II trauma center using Epic. Requires ND license plus RRT, CRT, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP; comes with medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Pathology Assistant – $3,650/week Contract
- Employer: Altru Health System
- Location: Grand Forks, ND 58201
- Salary: $3,650 per week
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 5×8s, 40 hrs/week, guaranteed hours
High-paying Pathology Assistant contract with steady 40 hours per week, on-site. Requires ASCP and BLS certifications.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—these contract and travel spots tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.