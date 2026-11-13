Grand Forks is busy with contract and travel healthcare roles right now, especially for respiratory pros. If you’re open to short-term assignments, there’s solid weekly pay and steady hours on the table.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: $59–$63 per hour

Type: Local Contract, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

This is a local contract RT role in the Operating Room, ideal if you’re nearby and want strong hourly pay without full travel. Host offers day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: Estimated $2,892 per week

Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Travel RT role in the OR, with a 10-week contract and full travel benefits. Good fit if you want Host’s day-one medical, housing help, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: Estimated $2,439.76 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

NICU-focused RT role with strong weekly pay and housing/meals per diem. AHS offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and private housing or a housing allowance.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: Estimated $2,506 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

General RT travel role with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on clear pay and simple travel. Comes with weekly pay, life insurance, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: Estimated $2,501 per week

Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

RRT role working with patients who have complex breathing issues. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and solid medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Salary: Estimated $2,545 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

NICU RT role at a 226-bed Level II trauma center using Epic. Requires ND license plus RRT, CRT, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP; comes with medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Altru Health System

Location: Grand Forks, ND 58201

Salary: $3,650 per week

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 5×8s, 40 hrs/week, guaranteed hours

High-paying Pathology Assistant contract with steady 40 hours per week, on-site. Requires ASCP and BLS certifications.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—these contract and travel spots tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.